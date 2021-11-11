Man tries to sell photos of Marília Mendonça’s body at IML | celebrities

A vile and disrespectful attitude towards the memory of singer Marília Mendonça, who died in a tragic plane crash last Friday (5), revolted internet users. A man would have tried to sell the photos of what would be the singer’s body during the legal expertise at IML for R$20,000. The deal, of course, was just a scam and was denied by the artist’s advisors. The information is from columnist Fábia Oliveira.











Blurry image of the alleged body of Marília Mendonça on the IML (Reproduction / Instagram @raioimortaloficiall)

In the late afternoon, the Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (Cemig) confirmed in a statement that the singer’s plane hit a cable in a distribution tower of the company.

In a statement, the singer’s team said the images were false and that it was all a big lie. The suspect would have used the name of Marília’s doctor to apply the coup. “Nobody has a picture! Thank God, nobody has a picture of this girl in the IML, nobody has a picture of Marília in her coffin,” guaranteed the press office.