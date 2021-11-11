Man’s return to the moon will be delayed by a year, announces NASA

  • Paul Rincon – @rincon_p
  • BBC News Site Science Editor

Starship, from the SpaceX company, to take astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972

The first NASA (US space agency) mission since 1972 to take humans to the surface of the Moon was postponed to 2025, one year after the previous forecast.

Few analysts believed that NASA could meet the 2024 deadline, given the reduction in funding and legal disputes surrounding the landing vehicle.

The postponement was confirmed to journalists by the head of the space agency, Bill Nelson, this Wednesday morning (10/11).

In the Artemis program, NASA will send the first woman and the 13th man to the lunar surface.