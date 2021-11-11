Mara Maravilha apologizes after using the expression ‘dead mental’ against Xuxa · TV News

Mara Maravilha recanted after needling Xuxa Meneghel one more time and using the expression “feeble-minded” against her. The 53-year-old presenter made a parody of Ilariê on the Programa do Ratinho, on SBT, on Monday (8), and made fun of her rival using prejudiced speech. The shorty queen retorted pointing out that debauchery could offend people with special needs. Criticized, the brunette admitted failure. “I was unhappy,” he said.

In a long text posted on Instagram this Wednesday (10), Mara apologized to the artist, to Cid Guerreiro, author of Ilariê, and to her audience.

“In special attention to the latest news from my participation in the Mouse Program, last Monday [08/11], I come publicly to recant and apologize. Forgive me those who felt hurt when I unintentionally pronounced ‘feeble-minded’. I was wrong. Forgiveness, forgiveness and forgiveness”, he began.

“Representing art, communication and the imagination of the public is, precisely, recognizing that we have great responsibilities to what we propagate daily with good or bad examples. Even with the so-called freedom of expression, I agree that I was unhappy in the excitement of entertainment”, he admitted .

The communicator used a photo in which she appears beside children with Down syndrome for the retraction. “People with special needs that are so present in our daily lives on the street, at school, in parks, markets, shopping malls, cinemas and others, still face barriers and obstacles that we need to evolve,” he said.

“For me, this moment is one of learning, humility and resilience to understand how much this mistake can teach me and our journey. [Estou] Sad with me. I was unhappy. Before being an artist I am a human being. I also apologize to my fellow countryman Cid Guerreiro, to Xuxa and to the many fans we have in common,” he repeated.

In her publication, Mara also shared her rival’s observation about the episode. “I will use my space so ready in relation to how my colleague reacted. Go to the next photo and check it out”, he asked internet users.

On Monday night, the presenter participated as a judge in the Programa do Ratinho and satirized the hit Ilariê. To make fun of Sasha Meneghel’s mother, he changed the lyrics of the song.

“Boss, you asked me to sing Ilariê. And I have my version of Ilariê. Pay attention to the lyrics: ‘It’s time, it’s time, for brainwashing. I won an album by Xuxa, I became a mentally retarded . Ilari, ilari, ilariê, oh,” he sang on the program.

The attitude had bad repercussions on social networks, and many internet users accused Mara of being envious of the former children’s presenter. Xuxa went to the networks this Wednesday to denounce the prejudiced content in her colleague’s attitude.

“When I heard that, I put myself in the place of a person with special needs. And I swear I was sad. How does a person who worked for a child say that?”, she complained on her colleague’s social networks.

“For me, okay. It just makes me feel more sorry for her. [É] More for children and people with a degree of intellect who are ‘in that expression’. It’s just ugly. Sorry to everyone with any special needs. Not all former anchors are like that. What she wants is space, don’t give her,” he wrote on social media.

See Mara Maravilha publication:

Watch the video of Mara Maravilha on the Programa do Ratinho: