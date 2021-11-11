Mara Maravilha attacks Xuxa Meneghel again after unfortunate parody: ‘Hypocrisy’ · TV News

Mara Maravilha returned to attack Xuxa Meneghel after making a parody of Ilariê that she herself considered “unfortunate”. The 53-year-old presenter apologized for using the expression “dead mental” when mocking her rival on the Programa do Ratinho, on SBT, on Monday (8). However, countered the queen of the short ones, who said he felt “pity” for her. “Hypocrisy,” replied the brunette.

On Monday night, Mara participated as a judge in the Mouse Show and satirized one of the blonde’s hits. To make fun of Sasha Meneghel’s mother, he changed the lyrics of the song.

“It’s time, it’s time, for the brainwashing. I won an album by Xuxa, I became a mentally retarded person. Ilari, ilari, ilariê, oh”, he sang on the stage of SBT.

The attitude had bad repercussions on the internet, and many netizens accused Mara of being envious of the former children’s presenter. Xuxa went to the networks on Wednesday (10) to denounce the prejudiced content in her colleague’s attitude.

“When I heard that, I put myself in the shoes of a person with special needs. And I swear I was sad. How does a person who worked for a child say that?” he complained on Instagram.

“For me, okay. It just makes me feel more sorry for her. [É] More for children and people with a degree of intellect who are ‘in that expression’. It’s just ugly. Sorry to everyone with any special needs. Not all former anchors are like that. What she wants is space, don’t give her,” he wrote.

Criticized, Mara apologized and admitted failure. However, at dawn this Thursday (11), he returned to the net to rebut the text of the star of Caravana das Drags.

“Too bad, sweetheart. And yes, sorority. We’re human first and we made mistakes. In fact, have you ever been wrong? What I want is no opportunistic hypocrisy and forgiveness of those who, without pretense, I hurt. Because I love. You are queen and I marvel,” he wrote on his profile.

The artist also rescued photos with Xuxa when the two were the main children’s television presenters. “Our story. At the moment, black and white,” she said as she shared the records.

See Mara Maravilha publications:

Watch the video of Mara Maravilha on the Programa do Ratinho: