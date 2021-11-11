Maraisa says she lives a ‘nightmare’ after Marília Mendonça’s death: ‘I can’t take it anymore’

Singer made a vengeance and also announced that she and her sister will return to the stage this month

The singer marisa, double of mahara, made a new collapse after the death of singer Marília Mendonça, who was the victim of a plane crash last Friday, 5. The artist made it clear that her record has not yet dropped. “One more night I go to sleep asking to wake up and everything just be a ‘nightmare’, I can’t stand this looping anymore”, wrote the sertaneja on Wednesday night, 10. Maraisa also announced on social networks that she and her sister will return to the stage later this month. “The best way to continue believing that things will be okay is to simply keep working with the same truth and the same dreams as always. While Maiara and Maraisa are on top of a stage, the memory of our queen will be remembered in the best possible way”, declared the singer.

the duo Maiara and Maraisa she was a close friend of Marília. The artists were together in the project “Patroas” and planned to tour in 2022. During the pandemic, the friends performed lives together and also released songs in partnership. Since the owner of the hit Infiel died in the tragic plane crash, Maraisa has been using social media to vent. “What more I want, Lord, Your presence in my life to continue the journey. It fills me with spirit, it fills my being”, wrote the singer in a post. “In everything I do from now on, I will have strength and be reborn every day, to prove even more how much I love you and show that it’s all for you! Rest assured that no one on this Earth will fight like I do to honor your name and preserve everything you’ve achieved”, he added in another.

Another night I go to sleep asking to wake up and everything just be a “nightmare” I can’t take this looping anymore — Maraisa (@Maraisa) November 11, 2021