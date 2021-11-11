Maraisa vents about the death of Marília Mendonça: ‘I can’t take it anymore’

Last Friday, November 5th, Marília Mendonça died after suffering a serious plane crash in Minas Gerais.

Last Wednesday, November 10th, Maraisa, who was a very good friend of the singer, made a vent on her Twitter account.

“Another night I go to sleep asking to wake up and everything is just a nightmare. I can’t take this looping anymore,” she said.

One more night I go to sleep asking to wake up and everything is just a “nightmare” I can’t take this looping anymore— Maraisa (@Maraisa) November 11, 2021

Maiara’s duo also shared a video in which they appear singing with Marília. “But my smile is a weapon of dissimulation. Whoever looks at my mouth is lost in the attention. I prevent them from seeing my heart cry,” he wrote.

HERITAGE

Marília Mendonça has gained enormous notoriety only in recent years, as a great representative of the so-called “feminejo”, which is the representation of women in the world of country music. However, her career started very early, as a composer of many successes in the voices of other artists, which greatly favored her having added a million dollar fortune until her death day, November 5th.

According to columnist Alessandro Lobianco, from A Tarde é Sua, on RedeTV!, Marília Mendonça’s inheritance could reach the value of R$ 500 million.

