‘Marighella’ casting coach is indicted for torture, humiliation and assault

Torture methods, foot in the neck, name calling and humiliation. They look like scenes portrayed in Marighella (2021), a film by Wagner Moura set during the Military Dictatorship (1964-1985), but they are reports on the teaching methods used by Fátima Toledo, cast coach who worked in the production of the feature and in titles such as Tropa de Elite (2007).

Fatima’s abuses came to light after a public denunciation by Denise Weinberg, an International Emmy-nominated actress with more than 40 years of theater experience. The two worked together in preparation for the film Linha de Passe (2008), directed by Walter Salles and Daniela Thomas.

“I was tortured,” says Denise in an exclusive interview with Notícias da TV. “They put their foot on the back of my head, told me I was shit. She told me to my face what a fucking actress I was, that I didn’t need actresses. I had sequelae. I spoke of humiliation, but it is a violation of human rights. I had hemorrhage, lost my voice.”

Denise decided to speak up after watching Wagner Moura's participation on the program Roda Viva on the 1st. During the interview, the director, who worked with Fátima on both Marighella and Tropa de Elite, filled the preparer with praise.

Actor and director Wagner Moura will be present at a screening of the film Marighella in a settlement of the MTST, a movement of the homeless led by Guilherme Boulos.

DCM received the following note:

WAGNER MOURA AND MTST TAKE ‘MARIGHELLHA’ TO OCCUPATION

Next Wednesday (11), from 6 pm, the residents of the Carolina Maria de Jesus occupation will watch a special screening of the film Marighella, with the presence of Wagner Moura. In addition to the director, Guilherme Boulos, national coordinator of the MTST, actors Humberto Carrão, Henrique Vieira and Bella Camero and leaders of the black movement are also confirmed.

The film will be screened with the support of the CineB Solar project.

The occupation of MTST Maria Carolina de Jesus, located in the east side of São Paulo, was named in honor of a black writer, a solo mother and peripheral like many homeless women, has approximately 60,000 m² and more than 2,000 families.

It is very symbolic that a space of struggle as important as an occupation receives a special screening of a film whose production has had to fight since 2019 against censorship attempts to be able to show it throughout Brazil.

Marighella is already a success with the public, having taken almost 70 thousand people to the cinema, now arriving at the occupation of the MTST so that workers on the outskirts of São Paulo can watch for free.

