Marília Mendonça: Guarding the singer’s son will be shared between Murilo Huff and maternal grandmother: “Sensitivity prevailed”

Last Friday (5), Marília Mendonça and four other victims died after a plane crashed in the Serra de Caratinga, in Minas Gerais. The singer, who was experiencing one of the most brilliant phases of her career, left behind a one-year-old son, little Léo. In a statement sent to Notícias da TV, the artist’s advisors revealed that custody of the child will now be shared between the father, singer Murilo Huff, and maternal grandmother, Ruth Moreira.

The team reported to the publication that the decision was taken very smoothly between the two. “Sensitivity prevailed”, he wrote. The news had already been announced by journalist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles. Mrs Ruth even sent a note to the professional talking about the subject. “We are sure that this would be my daughter’s will. God in His infinite wisdom gave Leo a righteous father, for whom I have deep respect”, he said.

Murilo Huff added that he and his ex-mother-in-law did not even consider any other type of family configuration other than this one. “My son will have everyone’s love, and it never even crossed our minds that it was different. Marília can be at peace, because we’ll be here to protect our boy”, declared.

In an interview with “Fantástico”, released on Sunday (7), the country singer said that his son was already under Ruth’s care. “Léo is fine, thank God. He’s with Marília’s mother [dona Ruth]. He is too small to understand, there will come a time when she will miss her mother, but at least this pain we are feeling, I don’t think he will. He will miss you. Thank God he’s too little to understand”, she revealed, unable to hold back her tears.

Continues after Advertising

Murilo also spoke about a request that Marília Mendonça had made that fateful Friday, and it ended up becoming a kind of farewell for him. “The last message she sent me was the day it happened [o acidente]. He [Léo] I was going to my mother’s house and she asked me to take care of him, to keep an eye on him because he had been vaccinated. Looks like she was saying goodbye”, reflected the singer.