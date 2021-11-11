Marília Mendonça: pilot who communicated with the team gives testimony | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Marília Mendonça died at age 26

The conversation took place by radio, on the local frequency. It is normal procedure on the approximately one hundred flights a month that are made at Caratinga Airport. Detail: it is on the border with the municipality of Ubiporanga. So, for some, it’s Ubiporanga Airport. No airport, it is an aerodrome, with no commercial flights, which exempts it from having a command tower, among other protocols.

It was there that the plane carrying the singer Marília Mendonda and two other passengers, in addition to the pilot and co-pilot, should have landed last Friday afternoon (5). Everything indicates that the accident happened two minutes before the aircraft was on the ground. The “everything indicates” involves a conversation between the pilot who was guiding the plane and another pilot in the region.

The two communicated by radio frequency that afternoon. The pilot, who operates some planes owned by local businessmen and is therefore experienced in the cartographic map there, even gave his testimony to the bodies responsible for investigating the possible causes of the accident.

According to him, who prefers to remain anonymous, the pilot of the PEC Táxi Aéreo plane communicated by radio frequency that he was “hitting the wind.” Aviation technical jargon means he was on the last leg of the landing, the final stretch to reach the runway. Deputy administrator of Caratinga Airport, Roni Macedo calculates that the aircraft was 4.8 km away at the time of the crash. Calculating flight time, this is around two minutes.

Still in the testimony, the pilot from Caratinga said that, in light of this information, he replied that he also intended to land in the same place, but that there was still about ten minutes to go before that. After this dialogue, there was no further interaction.

“It’s more than enough time for both landings to take place safely. So much so that the other pilot arrived as planned”, explains Macedo.

Small and outsourced aerodrome

Caratinga aerodrome is small, category 1 according to the Anac classification. As there is a lack of resources for the public authorities in the two municipalities to pay for their maintenance and there are still private planes in the region, five years ago the administration was outsourced, by decree. According to Macedo, it is unpaid management. In other words: those who take care do not earn, but neither do they spend.

Like this? Next: the airport is funded by local businessmen, in a kind of piggyback. The amount varies from month to month depending on what needs to be done.

“Everything in a very friendly way, discussed over lunches between the businessmen”, he says.

The money raised from the meetings is used to repair the runway, landscape maintenance, lighting, etc. Over the years, the structure has been undergoing ugrades. A hangar was built, as well as restrooms and a small cafeteria. The opening hours are: “between sunrise and sunset”. There are no night flights in Caratinga. In the aerodrome’s daily routine, three employees work.

operating manual

It is not necessary to make a “reservation” to use the Caratinga track. All you have to do is advise by radio frequency that you intend to do it minutes before landing. If no other pilot manifests the same intention at the same time, authorization is automatically given.

But it is mandatory that the pilot consult a document called “approach letter”. It registers the existing obstacles in the 4 km perimeter of the aerodrome. In Caratinga, there are a set of hills and a ceramic chimney. The towers of the Cemig electric company are not there, as they are not mandatory for registration. One of the hypotheses for the accident is that the aircraft Marília was in hit a wire in one of these towers, and the wire would have wrapped itself around the axis between the propeller and one of its two engines.

Macedo points out: “No plane has ever been seen flying so low near the towers. The big question is: why did this happen?”