Marília Mendonça will not have a Seventh Day Mass

Next Friday (12/11), the plane crash that killed Marília Mendonça and four other passengers will complete a week, but the singer’s family and friends will not hold a Seventh Day Mass for the artist. The singer and her uncle, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, who was also on the plane, were evangelicals, and that is why they do not celebrate masses.

Even though the mass is another opportunity for friends and fans to pay tribute to the singer, the press office informed that the ceremony will not take place. Information regarding the celebrations regarding the pilot and co-pilot was not revealed.

The body of Marília Mendonça was buried on Saturday (06/11) in Goiânia. The wake was open to the public, but only the family could attend the burial.

However, producer Henrique Bombim Ribeiro, who was also involved in the accident, will have his mass held this Thursday (11/11), at 7:30 pm, at the Nossa Senhora da Assunção Parish, in Goiânia. Although Marília Mendonça no longer wins this farewell, the singer will still be eternally remembered at her friends’ concerts.