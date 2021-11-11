Marília Mendonça’s family organizes worship in honor of the singer | Goiás

Marília Medonça’s family organizes a service in honor of the singer this Thursday (11) in an Assembly of God church, in Goiânia, at 7 pm. The celebration, however, is restricted to family and closest friends, according to a relative.

The artist died on Friday (5) in a plane crash in Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais, on her way to a concert. She was 26 years old and is leaving her 1-year-old son Léo.

Producer Henrique Bonfim Ribeiro, who died along with Marília in the accident, will also be honored at a mass on the 7th day at Paróquia Nossa Senhora Assunção, in Goiânia. The celebration will be webcast at 7:30 pm.

The family member said that some of Marília’s relatives have been attending the Assembly of God for many years, including the singer, when she was able to attend services.

Marília’s mother, Ruth Moreira, got sick when she learned of her daughter’s death and had to be seen by an ambulance.

In addition to the singer, four other people also died – among them, the singer’s uncle, who was also her advisor. They were watched at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena on Saturday (6).

Thousands of fans passed through the place to say goodbye to the artist. After the wake, the bodies followed in procession in Fire Department trucks on the GO-020 to the Parque Memorial Cemetery, where they were buried.

Hundreds of cars and several buses of country couples followed the procession. Burial was closed to family and close friends.

Marília Mendonça was born in Cristianópolis on July 22, 1995. Among her great successes, which made her one of the most listened to singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “De Quem é culpa?” and “I know it by heart”.

On social networks, there were millions of messages of mourning for the singer.

