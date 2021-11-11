Marília Mendonça’s mother talks about an alleged fight with Murilo Huff

Ruth Moreira, mother of singer Marília Mendonça, denied that she has any kind of disagreement with Murilo Huff, the singer’s ex-boyfriend and father of Leo, aged 1 year and 10 months. According to a note released by the singer’s advisors, Dona Ruth asks them not to create intrigues and quarrels where none exists. Singer Bruno, a duo from Marrone, revealed in a concert the reason for the breakup between Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff. While giving a presentation this weekend, he said the reason for the breakup would have been family disagreements:

“Is it over there [Marília] love her mother so much. She loved it so much… she still loves it, because I believe in the afterlife, that she did everything for her mother. She even said in private, right in my ear, that she left the boy because he was facing his mother. And she said ‘No, my mother doesn’t face and nobody will take her place”. See the video of the event, released by journalist Fábia Oliveira:

VIDEO! Singer Bruno reveals reason for the termination of Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff pic.twitter.com/RRZSeDWHar — Fábia Oliveira (@OliveiraFabia_) November 10, 2021

Shared Guard – The Leo Dias column exclusively disclosed that, following a wish of the artist herself, Léo’s custody will be shared between his father, Murilo Huff, and Mrs. Ruth Dias, the singer’s mother. Since the death of Marília, victim of a plane accident last Friday (5/11), Léo Dias Mendonça Huff has been under the care of his maternal grandmother, in the house where she lived with Marília, in Goiânia.

In the note, Mrs. Ruth says: “We are sure that this would be my daughter’s will. God in His infinite wisdom gave Leo a righteous father, for whom I have deep respect.” “My son will have everyone’s love, and it never even crossed our minds that it was different. Marília can be at peace, because we’ll be here to protect our boy”, concludes Murilo.