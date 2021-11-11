Marília Mendonça’s mother talks about an alleged fight with Murilo Huff

Ruth Moreira, mother of Marília Mendonça, denied that she has any kind of disagreement with Murilo Huff, the singer’s ex-boyfriend and father of Leo, aged 1 year and 10 months.

According to a note released by the artist’s office, Dona Ruth asks them to stop creating intrigues and disagreements that don’t exist.

Singer Bruno, a duo from Marrone, revealed, in a concert, the reason for the breakup between Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff. During a performance over the weekend, the country musician said that the separation was caused by family differences:

“Is it over there [Marília] love her mother so much. She loved so much… She still loves, because I believe in life after death, and Marília did everything for her mother. She even said in private, right in my ear, that she left the boy because he was facing his mother. And she said: ‘No, my mother doesn’t face and no one will take her place.’”

See the video of the event, released by journalist Fábia Oliveira:

VIDEO! Singer Bruno reveals reason for the termination of Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff pic.twitter.com/RRZSeDWHar — Fábia Oliveira (@OliveiraFabia_) November 10, 2021

shared custody

The Leo Dias column exclusively disclosed that, in response to a wish of the artist herself, the custody of Marília Mendonça’s son will be shared between Murilo Huff, the boy’s father, and Ruth Dias, the child’s maternal grandmother.

Since the singer’s death, victim of a plane accident last Friday (Nov 5), Léo Dias Mendonça Huff has been under the care of his maternal grandmother, in the house where she lived with Marília, in Goiânia.

In a note, Mrs. Ruth states: “We are sure that this would be my daughter’s will. God, in his infinite wisdom, gave Leo a righteous father, for whom I have deep respect”.

“My son will have everyone’s love, and it never even crossed our minds that it was different. Marília can be at peace, because we’ll be here to protect our boy”, concludes Murilo.

