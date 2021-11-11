Marília Mendonça’s mother to share Léo’s guard with Murilo Huff and denies a fight | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Mother of Marília Mendonça and Murilo Huff

After circulating on the web a video of the singer Bruno pointing out an alleged fight between Ruth Moreira, mother of the singer Marília Mendonça, and the singer Murilo Huff, Ruth announced, this Wednesday (10), that the custody of Léo, Marília’s son and Huff, will be shared between her and the singer.

In a statement sent by Marília Mendonça’s press office, Ruth asked not to intrigue disagreements between her and Huff, father of little Léo, one year and ten months old. “We are certain that this would be my daughter’s will. God in His infinite wisdom gave Leo a righteous father, for whom I have deep respect,” Ruth said.

Marília’s mother believes that Léo’s custody division would be the wish of her daughter, who was the victim of a plane crash on Friday (5). Murilo Huff also commented on the case. “My son will have everyone’s love, and it never even crossed our minds that it was different. Marília can be at peace, because we’ll be here to protect our boy.”, concluded the ex-boyfriend of Marília Mendonça.

The hypothesis of a fight between Murilo and Ruth arose after the singer Bruno claimed that Marília Mendonça ended her relationship with Huff for almost four years because the country singer was confronting her mother.