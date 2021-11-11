Marília Mendonça’s stepfather is “confused” with security during a wake

Izabella Caixeta – State of Minas

(credit: Ed Alves/CB/D.A Press)

On Saturday (6/11), during the wake of singer Marília Mendonça, Ruth Dias was photographed beside her daughter’s coffin, supported by a black man, who several vehicles identified as security. However, the man beside the bereaved mother is her husband Deyvid Fabricio.

Ruth and Deyvid were married in November 2018, when Marília sang at the celebration party. The relationship between stepfather and stepdaughter was excellent.

Deyvid’s association with security work was understood as a demonstration of the racism that persists in Brazil. The stereotyped view is that a strong black man, at a famous person’s wake, could only be a bouncer.

“It is so common in the popular imagination that black people are there in a servile situation, that no one saw a man there. There, his corporeality was seen only and exclusively as a black person, so he totally took away the humanity of that person”, analyzes Etiene Martins, a researcher on racial relations at the UFJR.

Etiene declares that there is a hierarchy in our society, in which black people are never in an equal position. A black body is seen in spaces of subservience, never as protagonists of its own history, and they are placed on the margins of society.

“It is an explicit example of what racism is in our society. We try to build a myth of social democracy, in which all people are equal, but we can see, from the assessment people make, that two black people at a famous person’s wake could only be there to serve , and never to be able to pay homage, never to be a friend and to be in the same hierarchy as white people”, explains Etiene.

Regarding the mistake, the researcher states that when similar situations are questioned, the question is considered of lesser value. However, it is this type of prejudice, and consequently racism, that leads to the genocide of the black population in our country, since the same mistake that happened at Marília’s wake happens in the streets, with black bodies being mistaken for bandits.

“This reading is extremely violent”, declares Etiene, who adds: “we put it as if it had no value, but it is constant, continuous and cruel violence and the result of it costs the lives of black people, especially men black people”.

