Marinho is disenchanted, Santos beat Red Bull Bragantino and opens the Z-4 ​​advantage

Santos beat Red Bull Bragantino 2-0 on Wednesday night, in Vila Belmiro, for the 31st round of the Brazilian Championship. The goals were scored by Marinho and Carlos Sánchez.

Peixe was better until opening the scoreboard and then knew how to manage the victory in the final stage. Sánchez expanded, with a penalty, in additions. And Marinho broke a fast of 16 goalless games and was thrilled at the celebration.

With the result, Santos rises to 13th place, with 38 points, and is waiting for the other results of the round. Bragantino is fourth, with 49.

In the next round, Peixe will visit Atlético-GO on Saturday, while Braga will host Fortaleza, on the same day, in a direct duel for the G-4.

THE GAME

Santos was better than Red Bull Bragantino in the first half, but the first good chance came from the visitors. At 10 minutes, Eric Ramires received it from Arthur and hit hard. The ball swerved and scared João Paulo.

In the 13th minute, Lucas Braga hit the grid on top. At 23, Vinicius Zanocelo tried from outside the area and passed close. And at 27, the goal was scored. Diego Tardelli hit, Cleiton rebounded and Marinho was an opportunist to open the scoreboard with a goldfish and end a 16-game fast without scoring.

At 40, Edimar kicked across and no one pushed into the goal. With 44 played, Lucas Braga, again him, twisted Aderlan and crossed well before Diego Tardelli headed weakly to Cleiton’s defense.

SECOND TIME

The first opportunity of the final stage was also for Red Bull Bragantino. At 2 minutes, Cuello dribbled Kaiky and crossed closed, with a curve. João Paulo palmed it to the corner. At 6, Santos responded: Kaiky threw, Marcos Guilherme crossed and Lucas Braga almost reached the small area.

The game continued to be busy. At 6, Artur headed the ball stopped in a providential deflection of Danilo Boza. At 9, Aderlan headed the first pole in a corner and scared goalkeeper João. In the 14th minute, Gabriel Pirani tried from a distance and the ball went up. Lucas Braga passed alone and did not receive…

At 22 minutes, Bragantino had a great chance. Jadsom started and ended the play with a submission that scraped João Paulo’s crossbar. The heel tweak was Ytalo’s.

Santos closed in the final half of the game, only got a scare, at 43, when Gabriel Novaes went up well and headed with a lot of danger. At 44, Vinicius Zanocelo had a chance on the counterattack and hit over the top. And at 46, a penalty for the Fish. Carlos Sánchez pulled the counterattack, Angelo threw it and Marinho was knocked down. Sanchez converted. 2-0 and an important victory for Fábio Carille’s team.

DATASHEET

SANTOS 2 x 0 RED BULL BRAGANTINO

Local: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Date: November 10, 2021 (Wednesday)

Schedule: 7 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and José Eduardo Calza (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Public and income: 9,443/R$ 184,250.00

Yellow cards: Saints: Vinicius Zanocelo and João Paulo. Red Bull Bragantino: Jadsom

GOALS

saints: Marinho, 27 minutes into the 1Q, and Carlos Sánchez, 46 minutes into the 2Q.

SAINTS: John Paul; Kaiky, Luiz Felipe (Robson) and Danilo Boza; Marcos Guilherme, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan (Carlos Sánchez), Gabriel Pirani (Vinicius Balieiro) and Lucas Braga (Ângelo); Marinho and Diego Tardelli (Moraes)

Technician: Fabio Carille

RED BULL BRAGANTINO: Cleiton, Aderlan, Fabricio Bruno, Natan and Edimar; Jadsom (Martínez), Ramires and Artur; Helinho (Gabriel Novaes), Cuello (Gonzalo) and Ytalo (Alerrandro)

Technician: Maurice Barbieri