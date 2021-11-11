Mayor of SP expels two protesters during tense session – 11/10/2021

The president of the City Council, councilor Milton Leite (DEM-SP), expelled at least two protesters who were following the session that discusses the reform of the municipal social security system. The justification was that they would have attacked other people who were also in the place. The incident took place while councilor Senival Moura (PT-SP) was speaking in the plenary gallery.

Look at the wildness there. Look at the wildness there. Councilor Senival Moura on confusion in Chamber gallery

Then, Leite asked his colleague to interrupt his speech and asked security to expel the demonstrators who had allegedly assaulted other people.

“Alderman, hold a little. I ask that security lead this lady out. This lady. Take this gentleman in the black jacket too. You cannot harm others,” said Leite, irritated.

I will not tolerate, here, that someone harms others. I will not tolerate it. Go away. You went to tease others. Please remove it from the gallery. The manifestation is free. No aggression here inside the Chamber. It’s intolerable. Milton Milk

The session — already marked by protests, confusion and exchanges of curses between the councilors themselves — was interrupted for a few minutes until the two protesters were expelled for security and tranquility restored.

Confusion outside

Public servants in the city of São Paulo also tried to break down the gate in the early evening of this Wednesday (10), and threatened to invade the City Council. The GCM (Metropolitan Civil Guard) intervened with tear gas bombs and received support from the Military Police.

Tear gas bombs were fired by guards from the GCM (Guarda Civil Municipal) to disperse the group. Employees and the reporting of UOL, who were standing at the door of the City Hall parking lot, were instructed to enter the building by security. In the words of one agent to the report, “the leather was eating”.

The glass at the main entrance to the Chamber was broken by hurled stones and fireworks. The situation was controlled around 19:00, but the servers follow at Viaduto Maria Paula, in downtown São Paulo.

The Military Police made a cordon to move forward and try to disperse the protesters and unlock the street. The servers participating in the protest tried to reason with the police, others barricade themselves with fire to block the road.

In a statement, the PM informed that it only supports the GCM and there were no arrests. The main entrance to the legislative house, on Viaduto Jacareí, was closed. The second entrance, on Rua Santo Antônio, was only accessed by servers from the City Council itself.