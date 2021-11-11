MC Kevin case: Lawyer asks for drug testing of model who was in room with singer | Rio de Janeiro



Fitness model Bianca Dominguez testifies to the Civil Police – Agência O Dia / Fabio Costa

Rio – The defense attorney for fitness model Bianca Dominguez, Danilo Garcia de Andrade, said she will undergo a drug test to find out if she was drugged the day MC Kevin fell off a hotel balcony in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone do Rio. This Wednesday afternoon, Bianca gave a new statement to the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca) to make official a new version of what happened before the singer’s death.

According to the lawyer, the model has memory lapses of what happened that day. “I asked Bianca to do a hair toxicology test to see if eventually, in that drink, the champagne that went into the bedroom, if any drugs were put in because it affected her memory a little. She just remembers having to do it. the use of marijuana and alcoholic beverages. Now, if by chance they put another substance in her drink, the nature of what she was exercising there even changes,” he pointed out.

Bianca was summoned for a new testimony after a request from prosecutor Marcos Kac, from the 1st Territorial Criminal Investigation Prosecutor’s Office for the South Zone and Barra da Tijuca. In the first statements given to the Civil Police, the fitness model gave different versions of what would have happened before MC Kevin’s death. In the first version, Bianca claimed that she had sex with the singer on the hotel balcony. In the second, in August, she argued that MC VK and MC Kevin were arguing and that the funekrio even asked his friend for help, who ignored him.

“I always remained silent, out of respect for the family, for Kevin and now I think everything will be clarified. My statement was always the same I think everyone should respect the moment. I didn’t want to expose anyone and decided to speak at the right time and in the moment right,” said the model after about four hours of testimony.

Before the testimony given to the delegate of the 16th DP, Leandro Gontijo, the lawyer clarified that the versions were complementary to each other. “At that moment my client was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics that had been given to her. Due to the shock, it is natural that the memory is frozen. Then, with more reflection, she was remembering more elements and as a civic duty she brought these elements to the police,” he said.