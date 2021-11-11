“Mega” pays R$ 18 million for 5 pesos and a corner awards 7 bettors from the Capital – Economy

Gambler scoring the lucky tens. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

Five lucky ones across the country hit the six dozen of the Mega-Sena and earned exact BRL 18,181,413.39 million each. The winning bets were placed in the cities of Angical (BA), Goiânia (GO), Benedito Leite (MA) and Borbema (SP). The 5th bet was made via the internet, in which the winner’s location is not disclosed.

The 2,427 contest drawn today had accumulated BRL 90 million, and the numbers drawn were: 03 – 19 – 25 – 37 – 44 – 56. In the next draw, Saturday (13th), Mega-Sena will raffle another R$ 3 million.

Fifteen bets from Mato Grosso do Sul are among the 680 winning bets on the corner, seven of which were made in the Capital. Each player earned R$ 11,418.47.

Another 285 bets made in the State also hit the court, which awarded each bettor with R$ 567.17. Across the country there were 19,557 winning bets in this modality.

Mega-Sena – Bets must be placed before 6:00 pm (MS), at any lottery or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website. Each card with a minimum bet of 6 numbers costs R$4.50.

The more numbers you dial, the higher the bet price and the greater the chances of winning. The probability of winning in each Mega-Sena contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For single bets, with only six tens, the probability of winning the prize is 1 in 50,063,860.