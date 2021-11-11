Mega-Sena, contest 2427: five bets match the six tens and win R$ 18 million each | lotteries

Five bets matched the six tens of 2,427 Mega-Sena contest and each took more than R$18 million. The expected prize for the draw this Wednesday (10) was R$90 million. The winning bets were from Angical (BA), Goiânia (GO), Benedito Leite (MA) and Borbema (SP). One of them was done over the internet. Each one took R$ 18,181,413.39.

See the dozens drawn: 03 – 19 – 25 – 37 – 44 – 56.

Quina had 680 winning bets; each will receive BRL 11,418.47

Quadra had 19,557 winning bets; each will cost BRL 567.17

The next draw will be on Saturday (13). The prize is estimated at R$ 3 million.

VIDEO: See how Mega-Sena betting works

To bet on Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (GMT), at any lottery in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,033, according to Caixa.