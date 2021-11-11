Member of the film ‘Rust’ is bitten by poisonous spider on set – Emails

Case happened on the same set where Baldwin accidentally killed Hutchins Photo: Playback/ Instagram

The movie set in which the actor Alec Baldwin accidentally killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins it was the scene of a new dramatic incident. One of the members of the production team of Rust was bitten by a poisonous spider and is in danger of having his arm amputated.

According to website TMZ, lighting operator and editor Jason Miller was hired to assist with the filming at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico, where he was bitten by a recluse Loxosceles, who is also known as a spider-violinist.

The incident took place at the same time as Miller was helping to empty the set, as filming for Rust were discontinued after Hutchins’ death.

In an interview with TMZ, the professional’s mother stated that the family is looking for a lawyer to file a compensation lawsuit.

The tragedy that marked the film Rust it happened on October 21st. At the time, Baldwin fired a gun that was loaded with live ammunition during a rehearsal, though a production assistant said the film revolver was safe, according to media reports from the inquiry.