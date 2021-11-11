Mestre José claims that Gusttavo Lima and MC Kevin’s widow are in danger

Seer Mestre José, who is well known for making predictions, went viral on the web after revealing the supposed future of Gusttavo Lima and MC Kevin’s widow, Deolane Bezerra.

Mestre José predicted that Deolane Bezerra will go through delicate moments, however, Gusttavo Lima may be at great risk. According to the Master, things can happen in hours, days or years, he is not sure.

In addition, it is noteworthy that the two are at the peak of their careers. However, in the video, he claims that the criminal lawyer cries at night alone. So he advises her to try to get rid of that feeling soon.

Soon after, he says that a great love from the past can bring him suffering and also reveals that justice will be done for the death of Mc Kevin.

But does not stop there! Mestre José sometimes gets it right, according to some netizens, he warned singer Marília Mendonça about her big chance of being involved in a fatal accident.

Gusttavo Lima praises country people who attended Marília Mendonça’s funeral

Gusttavo Lima is devastated by the death of singer Marília Mendonça. The 26-year-old girl died in a tragic plane crash in the region of Caratinga, Minas Gerais. To lament the great loss, this Saturday (6), Gusttavo Lima recalled an emotional scene at the singer’s funeral. In the records, Henrique & Juliano, Maiara & Maraisa, as well as other people, appear in the fire department’s car on their way to the Parque Memorial Goiânia cemetery.

The artists, by attending, confirmed their true friendship. “When they talk about the real meaning of friendship, this is the image!”. In addition to another detail that is also worth mentioning, the singers applauded the singer Marília Mendonça during the procession. Gusttavo Lima did not attend his friend’s wake, but followed everything from home. In his stories, Gusttavo Lima revealed that he has no ground, but prefers to remember the good times with the singer. That said, he recalled his last meeting with Marília Mendonça, a week before the tragedy. “I’m in shock, my record hasn’t gone down yet, I can’t understand, it doesn’t enter my head that we lost you. I prefer to remember you like that, happy, radiant! This photo was last week where we woke up drinking and laughing together.”

Andressa Suita recalls Marília Mendonça’s post praising her and Iza: “The most beautiful I’ve ever seen”

Marília Mendonça had a very great admiration for Andressa Suita and Iza! In an old post on Twitter, Marília Mendonça mentioned the two celebrities after receiving a compliment from them. The fact came to light again as Brazil mourns the death of the young 26-year-old singer, victim of a plane accident in Caratinga, Minas Gerais. “The two most beautiful women I’ve seen in person, Iza and Andressa Suita, praised me at Insta. I’m done!”

This Saturday (6), Andressa Suita recalled Marília Mendonça’s Instagram post, but with a lot of nostalgia. “It will be missed a lot. Always praising everyone. That’s about it.” Another friend of Marília Mendonça was the singer Gusttavo Lima. After learning of his friend’s death, Gusttavo Lima canceled two shows this weekend. He did not attend the singer’s wake, but followed it from home, revealing that he was groundless with the loss. Even in this state, he insisted on remembering a happy moment with Marília Mendonça. “I’m in shock, my record hasn’t gone down yet, I can’t understand, it doesn’t enter my head that we lost you. I prefer to remember you like that, happy, radiant! This photo was last week where we woke up drinking and laughing together.”

(PHOTO: Reproduction)

Marília Mendonça didn’t do more than one show a day to avoid accidents

The program É de Casa, on Globo, dedicated this Saturday’s edition to Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash last Friday (5). In addition to inviting artists to pay tribute to the singer, the attraction received journalist André Piunti, a specialist in country music.

According to the journalist, some time ago, Marilia had decided to stop doing two shows a night, precisely to avoid accidents.

“Life was getting back to being a rush, but one thing a lot of people didn’t say is that she was one of the very few artists of this generation who didn’t do what they call ‘double’. She didn’t do two shows a day at all,” he revealed.

Marília made the decision after the death of Cristiano Araújo in a tragic car accident in 2015. The two artists were close friends.

“It was something she decided, she asked the manager, on behalf of Cristiano Araújo. She was a friend of Cristiano’s, he unfortunately died in a hurry to get back home, he could have slept, and she never, I think it was once in a while… She asked not to do it”, said the journalist.

“She didn’t do two shows or two shows, two professional commitments. If she came to ‘É de Casa’, in the afternoon she wouldn’t record anything else, do something else. Out of fear, so as not to run the risk of dying in a rush, but unfortunately he ended up dying in an accident too”, he declared.

Folha journalist causes controversy by detonating Marília Mendonça

Gustavo Alonso, columnist for the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper, generated controversy by publishing an article on the trajectory of Marília Mendonça. In the text, he criticizes the Queen of Suffering, claiming that she “was never an excellent singer” and talking about the artist’s physical appearance.

“She was never an excellent singer. His look was also not the most attractive for the country music market, then used to very few successful women: Paula Fernandes, Cecília (from the duo with Rodolfo), Roberta Miranda, Irmãs Galvão, Inhana (from the duo with Cascatinha)”, says excerpt.

“Marília Mendonça was chubby and fought with the scales. More recently, during quarantine, he had been carrying out a radical regime that had surprised many. She also became beautiful for the market. But that was definitely not what Brazil saw in it”, added the historian.

On social networks, Internet users were disgusted with the columnist and pointed out machismo and fat phobia in the article. Check out the repercussion on Twitter:

Unbelievable!! Not necessary!!

Text unacceptable!

That lack of respect. Regardless of anything, have RESPECT for others! That’s the minimum!! May they rest in peace. And may God comfort the hearts of all friends and family. https://t.co/ChFgHdPLuH — 🧜‍♀️ (@She_Comments_) November 6, 2021

The least that the @sheet what she should do was to portray herself with the Brazilian people mourning this tragedy and, especially, with the memory of this one who is, without a doubt, the greatest Brazilian popular singer of recent times. Shameful approach, undignified, scoundrel! https://t.co/MOSZNIa2hT — Ludmila Rosa (@eusouludrosa) November 6, 2021

what the hell is that??? gordophobia, misogyny and complete disrespect for her career. I hope they take a lawsuit for moral damages, they can’t have an ounce of sensitivity with the moment https://t.co/ZdmfOUPYFg — jen (@fullmetalkaty) November 6, 2021