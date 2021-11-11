Microsoft Announces Windows 11 SE, Focused on Education Market

Microsoft announced this Tuesday (9) the launch of Windows 11 SE, operating system aimed at the educational market. Specially focused on middle and high school students, Windows 11 SE should be more intuitive and easy to use. According to the company, the OS was designed to meet the observations of teachers and IT professionals in schools.

What changes?

Windows 11 SE will be fully focused on cloud storage and all student activities from OneDrive will be synced and saved in documents even offline. In other words, students who do not have internet at home will not be harmed. Thus, Office apps including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and OneDrive are available for offline use as part of the Microsoft 365 license to use.

In the new operating system, all applications automatically open in full screen by default. Snap Layouts, however, can still be used by the user, but with only two applications at a time.

On the other hand, Windows 11 SE also lost some features and services, such as the Widgets panel, the Microsoft Store and even the option “This PC” in the File Explorer by default.

Surface Laptop SE

In addition to the launch of Windows 11 SE, Microsoft took the opportunity to announce the Surface Laptop SE, a computer also aimed at the educational market. With Intel’s N4020 Celeron processor and combinations with 4GB and 8GB of RAM, in addition to 64GB or 128GB of storage, the device will have an 11.6-inch display, which will run at 1366 x 768 resolution. company is to compete directly with Google’s Chromebooks.

The Surface Laptop SE will be sold exclusively to schools for $249 (approximately R$1,365 in current conversion).