Mileide teaches math to Bil after farm vote · TV News

In A Fazenda 13, Mileide Mihaile had to teach a math class to Arcrebiano de Araújo, known as Bil, to explain her choice to vote for Solange Gomes during the formation of the farm on Tuesday night (9). On this Wednesday (10), the person went to talk to her friend, who was still angry with the influencer’s strategy, and recounted the votes.

Allied with Mileide and Bil, Sthefane Matos ended up in the countryside for having received the highest number of votes for the house: six. The woman from Bahia pulled Tiago Piquilo, who was in the stall. Marina Ferrari, farmer of the week, nominated Dayane Mello. Gui Araujo went to the risk zone due to the dynamics of the remaining one.

The BBB21 participant then sat with Mileide outside the house this afternoon to vent about feeling alone at the game. Bil questioned the blogger’s loyalty. According to him, the ex-wife of Wesley Safadão could have saved Sthefane, as she always promised.

“It’s the normality of the game, everyone has their priorities. I’ll keep doing what I think is right, which is to save you and Sthefane. But I make it clear that I was upset, because I saw that when I needed to I’m going to be screwed,” began the pawn.

“People are going to judge you in here now, you know that, right? [me lixando], I’ve seen people judging you, I said nothing, because it was your choice. And I don’t know if you made this calculation as a misreading or if you did it right for you,” she completed the model. “About what?” asked the blogger. “To Sthefane yesterday, to her game.” replied the former No Limite.

“But what about my game?”, Mileide insisted. “Whether it was to save her or not, understand? People will judge you in here, understand?”, continued Arcrebiano. “Whenever I have the opportunity, I’ll save you both,” stated the businesswoman. “But then, people will judge you by your vote [em Valentina]”, completed the Crossfit instructor.

“What reading do you do so that people will judge me?”, asked the woman from Ceará. “You just said you’ll always save Sthefane and me. Yesterday you could save Sthefane by tying [votos]” he explained. “How was it going to break even? Have you made an account? What’s your account?” asked the former dancer of the band Aviões do Forró.

“The thing is that if you and Sthefane voted for Val, it would work. It would get 5 to 5 votes. And Marina would break the tie. Two votes for me and Bill. [Araujo], three with Dynho [Alves], four with hers, and Sthefane had to vote. Five [no total]”, analyzed the former security.

“Bil, what do you mean? James, Rico [Melquiades], Dayane, Val, Solange [Gomes] and Aline [Mineiro] voted for Sthefane. How was I going to tie? I was just going to be inconsistent. I had already discussed this with Sthefane. In fact, I had already counted seven votes for Sthefane after I got immunized, but the [MC] Bill was very macho not to go through Rico’s head,” explained Mileide.

“I swore she was going to take seven votes after I was off the board. How was it going to be 5 to 5, Bil?”, concluded the brunette. Only Gui Araujo and Bil voted for Valentina last night. Solange Gomes was voted for by Mileide, Dynho, Sthefane and MC Gui.

Check out the conversation between Mileide Mihaile and Bil de Araujo in A Fazenda 13:

