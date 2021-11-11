Millennial ‘against hangover’ ring is found in Israel

One gold ring of at least 1,300 years was discovered by archaeologists from the IAA (Israel Antiquities Authority) during excavation in the Yavne region (Israel).

In a statement, Amir Golani, an expert at the IAA, said that the jewelry weighs grams, made mainly of silica, has a semi-precious purple stone, which experts believe is an amethyst. The use, he believes, would be to prevent a hangover.

“Many virtues have been associated with this gem, including preventing the side effect of drinking, the hangover”, he stated.

The ring was found about 150 meters from an old winery, from the Byzantine period, also discovered during the excavations of the great area, located in the central region of Israel. It could be worn by elite men and women, indicating wealth and social status, according to CNN. It would have been passed down from generation to generation.

Millennial ring that would prevent hangover effects Photo: Reproduction/Israel Antiquities Authority

Excavation site at Yavne Photo: Reproduction/Israel Antiquities Authority

Scholars are now working to date the jewel as accurately as possible. They believe it to be the end of the Byzantine period in Israel (which was from the 3rd to the 7th century), but the possibility of a more remote origin, at the time of the Roman Empire, is not ruled out. The piece will be exhibited at an Israeli museum.

According to Greek mythology, amethyst was said to be dyed purple with the tears of Dionysius, the god of wine.