Minister of TCU orders Lava Jato prosecutors to return R$ 2.5 million

Minister Bruno Dantas, from the Federal Court of Accounts, ordered the return of amounts spent on daily rates and tickets to prosecutors of the extinct Operation Lava Jato. In an order given on Tuesday, 9, the minister pointed out that the task force’s operating model ‘has made possible an industry of payment of daily rates and tickets to certain hand-picked attorneys, which is absolutely incompatible with the rules governing the Brazilian public service’.

“There is still damage to the treasury resulting from an illegitimate and uneconomical management act. In view of this scenario, the Court of Auditors must adopt the measures under its responsibility to recover expenses that were not managed in accordance with the good and regular management of public resources, especially considering the principles of economy and impersonality”, recorded the minister in his dispatch .

Dantas also indicated that both the ‘agents responsible for the irregular acts and those who improperly benefited from it’ must be liable for the damage, according to the amounts that ‘exceed the expenses that would have occurred if another model had been adopted, such as the mere removal of the interested parties to act in the Operation’.

Along these lines, the minister determined that the ‘losses’ linked to the model chosen by the task force be calculated – with the payment of daily and tickets instead of the removal of prosecutors – and also ordered the summons of the people responsible for the proposal of such adjustment, mentioning directly the analysis of the ‘role’ of Deltan Dallagnol, former head of the task force who left the Federal Public Ministry and should enter politics, vying for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies in 2022. In case of a possible conviction, Deltan may be declared ineligible after the process becomes final.

Dantas also ordered to quote the attorney general who authorized the constitution of the task force, Rodrigo Janot, ‘considering that the possibility that it was created with the aim of benefiting the attorneys involved has not been ruled out’. In addition, the Attorneys General and Secretaries General who authorized the payment of per diems and tickets will also be called upon to provide information in the context of the process.

The order was issued after representations by the Public Ministry of Accounts and Parliamentarians who pointed out alleged irregularities in the administrative management of Operation Lava Jato. When evaluating the case, Dantas considered that the model adopted by the task force ‘guaranteed to the participating prosecutors the receipt of large sums in the form of daily allowances, without the slightest analysis of more interesting alternatives from the perspective of the State’.

In the nine-page document, the minister of the TCU indicated that a survey carried out by his staff, made up of Federal External Control Auditors with public examinations, found expenses that were ‘sticking to the eye’. Dantas cites the cases of prosecutors Diogo Castor de Mattos, ‘who received R$387,000 in daily fees to work at Lava Jato from 2014 to 2019 in Curitiba, even though he resided in that capital at the time’, and Orlando Martello Junior, ‘officially stationed in São Paulo, but married to a prosecutor residing in Curitiba’, and his displacement to the capital of Paraná between 2014 and 2021 resulted in the payment of BRL 461 thousand in daily rates, in addition to the expenditure of BRL 90 thousand in tickets.

“There is also the case of Carlos Fernando do Santos Lima, who worked at Lava Jato from 2014 to 2018 and received R$361,000 in daily rates, in addition to having given rise to the payment of tickets that totaled more than R$88 thousand; Antonio Carlos Welter, who received R$ 506 thousand in daily rates and gave rise to expenses of R$ 186,000 with tickets; Januário Paludo, who was paid R$391,000 in daily rates and who gave rise to the payment of R$87 thousand in tickets, among others”, continues the minister.

Only the cases mentioned indicate expenses of more than R$ 2.5 million. In Dantas’ assessment, it was ‘evident’ that the model of the defunct task force ‘attacks the principle of impersonality, both by privileging administrative agents to the detriment of the public interest, and by not adopting impartial criteria for the choice of these same agents’ .

“It is noted that a small group of prosecutors, which in no way portrays the vast majority of members of the Federal Public Ministry, had discovered a possibility of increasing their private earnings and favoring friendly agents, within the scope of the functional activity of combating corruption, admitting as natural practices patrimonialism, personalization and the personality of administrative relations. Thus, particular rules were created and specific benefits were tolerated, evidently not extended to society as a whole or even to other members of the Federal Public Ministry”, pondered Dantas in his dispatch.

WITH THE WORD, THE TASK FORCE

Until the publication of this article, the article sought contact with the extinct task force, but without success. The space remains open to demonstrations.

