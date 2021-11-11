Ministry launches campaign to value basic health units

The Ministry of Health launched this Wednesday (17), in João Pessoa, a campaign to promote primary health care. The initiative focuses on valuing basic health units (UBS), also known as health posts.

Primary care is the gateway to the Unified Health System (SUS), encompassing actions for both individuals and groups for prevention, diagnosis, treatment and harm reduction. It is from the basic units that individuals with health demands can be assisted and referred, if necessary, to other locations, such as hospitals.

Primary care also takes care of the family health strategy, which places professionals in direct contact with communities in order to provide services and guide citizens on health promotion.

The campaign will consist of the dissemination of advertising pieces in media vehicles such as radio and television, as well as social networks, addressing the importance of health units throughout the life of Brazilians.

During the launching ceremony, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, spoke about this modality of public policy, noting that the federal government has already increased resources for the area from R$ 17 billion to R$ 24 billion.

“The more I invest in primary care, the less I will spend on primary health care,” declared the minister. Queiroga added that the Executive intends to invest more in training health professionals to work in primary care.

The secretary of Primary Health Care at the ministry, Raphael Câmara, also highlighted the importance of the gateway to the SUS and the fact that this modality of the system is widespread in Brazil.

“Primary care is in all municipalities. Not every city has a hospital or a specialist, but every city has its health post, community agents and health professionals taking care of the population’s health”, he said.

The state secretary of health of Paraíba, Geraldo Medeiros, stressed the importance of not only looking at health care like that provided in hospitals and the so-called high complexity.

“The ‘hospital-centric’ idea of ​​valuing only those in hospitals has to be considered, so that we can also value those in basic units. This is fundamental for us to have Brazilians with the disease, we have to do prevention”, defended Medeiros.