Missed a chapter? See how to watch the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol online

Um Lugar ao Sol premiered last Monday on Globo. The plot written by Lícia Manzo features Cauã Reymond as the protagonist – the actor plays two characters, the twins Christian and Renato. For those who have missed the episodes already shown, it is possible to watch the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol online and review the episodes that have already aired on TV.

How to watch the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol?

It is possible to watch the episodes of the telenovela that have already been played on the channel on GloboPlay. After being shown on TV, the episodes are saved on the streaming platform. To watch, you must be a subscriber to one of the paid plans. The most affordable cost R$22.90 per month and gives access to the entire catalog of series, movies and soap operas.

The most traditional way to follow the telenovela is by tuning in to Globo, from Monday to Saturday, at 9:30 pm, Brasília time. GloboPlay also gives access to the broadcaster’s signal for free, just register on the platform and click on “Now on TV”.

What will happen in the next few chapters?

In the next episodes of Um Lugar ao Sol, Christian and Renato will finally meet. The two found out about each other’s existence when they turned 18, but fate prevented them from meeting.

Christian went to live in Rio de Janeiro to try to discover the whereabouts of his twin, but it took him seven years to find Renato. Meanwhile, his best friend Ravi (Juan Paiva) went to live with him in the capital of Rio de Janeiro and the protagonist also met Lara (Andreia Horta), with whom he entered into a relationship.

The interaction between the two twins will be short-lived. That’s because, in the next episodes, Renato will be murdered by drug dealers in Christian’s place – the orphan lost the drugs he was supposed to deliver to other criminals and was left with a debt of R$50,000 with organized crime.

The drug dealers gave the boy 24 hours to get the money or he would be killed. After meeting his brother, Renato will go to the hill to pay his twin’s debt, but before he can do that, he will be killed by the bandits.

It will be then that Christian will assume the identity of Renato without anyone knowing.