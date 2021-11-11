Gabriela Doria – 16:49 | updated on 11/09/2021 5:31 pm



Parents were arrested for hiding the child’s body on the wall at home Photo: Reproduction/KDKA

A 25-year-old girl confessed to police that she hid the body of her 4-month-old baby on the wall of her home, in Charleroi, Pennsylvania. According to authorities, the child had sudden infant death syndrome. Three other children of the couple are missing.

In her testimony, Kylie Wilt said that she placed her son’s body in a box and opened a hole in the wall. Then she plastered and painted the place. According to the mother, she didn’t have the money to pay a funeral for her son.

The case took place in February this year, but has only just been discovered by the authorities.

According to medical records, the baby was monitored from birth because a postpartum test indicated the presence of THC, the main substance found in marijuana. Because of this, the child would have to pass a new exam on November 4, when he completed one year of life.

To throw off the police, Kylie said her son was with someone else. However, the agents became suspicious and returned to the scene again, and again did not find the child. It was at this point that the mother said that she had hidden her son’s body in the wall.

Kylie and the child’s father, Alan Hollis, have been arrested and will be charged with concealing the child’s death, cadaver abuse, obstruction of justice, social security fraud and tampering with evidence.

