Motorola Edge 20 Pro: A Good ‘Third Way’ Among Top-of-the-Line Cell Phones – 11/10/2021

Motorola has for years held a comfortable second place in the ranking of the largest cell phone sellers in Brazil, mainly thanks to its portfolio of intermediate and entry-level handsets with more affordable prices and basic functions.

But with Edge 20 Pro, the brand ventures into the market for top-of-the-line phones, a sector of the most expensive and most powerful devices where Apple and Samsung reign almost without competition in Brazil.

How to make a top of the line without giving up the affordable profile that made Motorola famous? The key here was to balance high-end functions (fast processor, lots of memory and three cameras) with some limitations (lack of water protection and average battery).

The result is a phone that does just about anything very well, for a not-so-absurd price, and with limitations you can live with. In a market polarized between Apple and Samsung, Motorola offers a competent “third way”.

Check out what else we think about the Motorola Edge 20 Pro in the following paragraphs.

Photos taken with the Motorola Edge 20 Pro Strengths Competent cameras in the rear as well as in the front (rare thing for Motorola)

Top-notch performance even without costing an absurd

144 Hz screen guarantees animations that are always smooth when looking Negative points There’s no water protection, headphone jack, wireless charging, or memory card slot

On average, the battery only lasts a full day and needs a recharge at night or the next morning Verdict With good performance, quality screen and competent cameras, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro goes head-to-head with more expensive rivals. Lack of water protection, wireless charging, headphone jack and memory card drawer are limitations you can live with. And unlike its rivals, who have it all, Edge 20 Pro comes with a clean version of Android that makes the user experience simpler and faster. A strong competitor in the high-end market.

In terms of looks, the Edge 20 Pro is more of the same. The frosted glass back (which looks more like plastic) manages to disguise the fingerprints well and still offers a good “footprint” with the curves at the edges. The popped camera module makes the device samba when it’s screen-up on the table, but nothing a case won’t solve.

The fingerprint reader is on the power button and works much better than the under-screen reader of the 2020 Motorola Edge+ predecessor. There’s even an extra button on the left side that serves to summon the Google Assistant without having to say ” Ok Google”, but you can’t configure it to do anything else.

However, much is missing in the design of this device. For starters, it doesn’t have full water protection like the main competitors do. The IP52 certification only guarantees protection against splashes, which doesn’t let me breathe a sigh of relief when I leave my cell phone on the table next to a full glass.

Also, there is no headphone jack here — an element that I know is getting rarer on top-of-the-line cellphones, but which would fit here for the more affordable proposal. Wireless charging is also not supported. And there’s no space for a microSD card, just for two carrier chips.

At the front, though, is where the Edge 20 Pro shines (literally). The 6.7-inch screen this time uses a flat OLED panel, without the curves on the sides that its predecessor Edge+ wore. I prefer it this way because the risk of accidental touches on the edges is much lower.

The maximum resolution is Full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels), more than enough for my eyes and for this screen size, although it doesn’t reach the 4.6 million pixels of an Ultra HD panel like the Galaxy S21 Ultra , for example.

But the refresh rate here is 144 Hz, which means the animations run much smoother than usual. Even more than 120 Hz of a Galaxy S21 or iPhone 13 Pro.

You can set your phone to always stay on 144 Hz or to automatically switch to 60 Hz when you don’t need it, saving battery power.

The Snapdragon 870 processor may be from last year, but it’s still top-of-the-line. Accompanied by 12 GB of RAM, the chip manages to balance energy consumption very well with a high level of performance.

The 256GB of storage he says he has in the box is actually about 236GB free, not counting system space, pre-installed apps, and urgent updates you need to download when you take the device out of the box. Still, the volume is enough to store lots of photos, videos and apps.

I haven’t seen the Edge 20 Pro crash or take too long to open any apps at all. In heavier games, such as Free Fire, it was possible to notice a certain lag (delay in rendering the images) in rare moments, nothing that disturbed the experience.

In the Geekbench performance analysis app, Edge 20 Pro scored 3,117 points in multi-core (test that stresses all eight processor cores at the same time) and 969 points in single-core (test that stresses a single core at a time) .

The result is inferior to the Galaxy S21, but far superior to the Moto G100, which uses a similar set of components. In everyday life, what matters is that the Edge 20 Pro is fast and should stay that way for some time.

Usually this is where I need to take a deep breath and, disappointed, I say, “It wasn’t this time, Motorola.” But, to my surprise, it was this time, yes! The Edge 20 Pro has the best set of cameras the brand has ever put on a cell phone to date.

There are, in all, four lenses:

a main 108 MP;

an ultra-wide (which captures more content) 16 MP;

an 8 MP periscope (for 5x optical zoom);

the 32 MP front for selfies.

Photos taken with the Motorola Edge 20 Pro

For the first time I can say that all these cameras are really good. The main one is, of course, the best of all, capable of capturing deep contrasts, vibrant colors and good detail without showing too much noise — except in low-light scenes, which complicate the life of any cell phone.

The ultra-wide sensor, which tends to be the worst in triple camera systems, here manages to maintain the quality of the main one in almost all situations, except for the deformations that can appear at the edges of the photo, natural to this lens format.

The most interesting camera is the periscope which, as the name implies, mimics and engineering those submarine viewfinders to achieve extreme zoom levels without losing resolution. The result is a sensor that gets pretty close to any scene, yet leaves the colors a little pale and loses focus completely.

Even the selfie camera is cool this time, without that exaggerated smoothing filter that made my face look like a rubber doll, like the Moto G100. Now the sensor is more true to reality and captures a high level of detail. In some photos you can even see the pores of my skin, which can be equally impressive and bizarre.

This is where the Edge 20 Pro returns to the basic cell phone level. On average, the 4,500 mAh battery can handle nearly a full day of normal use, but you’ll have to charge it overnight or first thing the next morning.

In our standard test, which consists of leaving a video running in looping with full screen, full brightness, wi-fi on, no notifications, 4G and Bluetooth off, and all background apps closed, the Edge 20 Pro it only lasted 8 hours and 43 minutes. Much less than the 10 hours of the Galaxy S21 or the 12 hours of the Moto G100. What maybe explains (but doesn’t justify) this performance is the 144 screen Hz.

Fortunately, Motorola has not joined the trend of eliminating the charger from the box. The Edge 20 Pro comes with a 30W charger that takes the phone from 0% to 100% in just over 1 hour and 10 minutes, which impressed me.

The Edge 20 Pro doubles Motorola’s bet on its new accessory platform called “Ready For”, which debuted with the Moto G100. The system allows you to connect the cell phone to a monitor or TV to use it as if it were a computer.

What’s new is that now you no longer need a USB-C/HDMI cable to do this. With Edge 20 Pro, it’s enough for the screen to support the Miracast protocol, present in most Smart TVs today. Instead of simply mirroring content wirelessly, Ready For creates an entire interface focused on the activity you want to explore on the second screen.

The result, however, is not the best. Not every app works well in this new mirroring scheme and there is a noticeable delay between the command given to the phone and the response seen on the screen. It doesn’t replace a real computer, but it can be interesting to try in some situations. Don’t buy the Edge 20 Pro just for that reason.

Launched in Brazil for R$4,999, the Edge 20 Pro can now be found at retail for R$4,499 or less, depending on the promotion. It’s not exactly cheap, but in a world where top-of-the-line cell phones can cost between R$6,000 and R$15,000, the Motorola price is at least understandable.

According to the technical sheet, its main competitor is another Motorola device, the Moto G100, which also has top-of-the-line performance. The difference is that the Moto G100 is cheaper and has a lot more battery life, but the screen and cameras are of lower quality.

Another weighty rival is the recently launched Zenfone 8, which has similar (or better) performance and water protection, but the digital reader is integrated into the screen and there are only two rear cameras, with no dedicated zoom lens option. The Zenfone 8 Flip, which has three cameras, is more expensive.

Above the Edge 20 Pro we have the Galaxy S21, imported from Chinese like the Mi 11, from Xiaomi, and gamer phones like the ROG Phone 5, from Asus. They all outperform Motorola in some regard, whether it’s water protection, battery life or simply the most modern processor.

Thus, the main advantage that Motorola has over rivals is a clean Android, without excessive customization that makes the experience confusing or useless pre-installed applications that only serve to occupy memory.

If you’re looking for a cell phone that fits in your pocket and does almost everything very well, you care about the experience you’ll have on Android and you don’t care about the lack of protection against water, the Edge 20 Pro deserves your attention.