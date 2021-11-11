Mourão applauds the STF for suspending the rapporteur’s amendments

posted on 11/11/2021 06:00



Mourão goes against the government, which supports the amendments – (credit: Evaristo Sá/AFP)

After the Federal Supreme Court (STF) maintained, by 8 x 2, the suspension of the rapporteur’s amendments, Vice President Hamilton Mourão said that the “intervention” of the Court was “timely”. The general’s comment goes against what the government preaches.

“I think that the principles of public administration, legality, impersonality, morality, publicity and efficiency were not being respected in this form of budget execution. So, I think the intervention of the STF was opportune,” he said. “You have to give as much publicity as possible. It’s a principle of public administration, combined with efficiency.”

The Supreme Court’s decision maintains the injunction issued by Minister Rosa Weber, rapporteur of the case, who suspended payment of the rapporteur’s amendments. Ministers Edson Fachin, Luís Roberto Barroso, Ricardo Lewandowski, Carmen Lúcia, Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli and the President of the Court, Luiz Fux, accompanied Rosa Weber. Only Gilmar Mendes and Kassio Nunes Marques disagreed. According to the understanding of the STF, Congress and the government must provide transparency in the distribution of these resources.

The electoral lawyer André Maimoni, one of those who filed the lawsuit in the STF against the rapporteur’s amendments, stated that the matter is unconstitutional. “It’s the Union’s budget. Billions of reais were being allocated secretly and without any criteria. This is undemocratic and is hurting basic aspects of isonomy, democracy and transparency,” he criticized.

For economist Gil Castello Branco, secretary general of Associação Contas Abertas, the STF’s decision was correct. “These amendments were actually serving as a promiscuous bargaining instrument between the Executive and the Legislative,” he pointed out. “I was practically getting votes from congressmen in what was no longer a technical criterion. It became a bargain.”