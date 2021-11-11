Mourão defends STF decision to suspend secret budget and criticizes government scheme – Politics

BRASILIA – Against the President Jair Bolsonaro, the vice president Hamilton Mourao defended the decision of the Federal Court of Justice (STF) of suspend the secret budget, amendment payment scheme unveiled in May by state. For Mourão, the scheme set up by the government to gain support in Congress can be considered illegal.

“I think that the principles of public administration, legality, impersonality, morality, publicity and efficiency were not being respected in this form of budget execution. So, I think that the intervention of the STF was opportune”, said Mourão upon arriving at the Palácio do Planalto on Wednesday, 10. “You have to give as much publicity as possible. It is a principle of public administration, combined with efficiency,” he added.

The majority of the STF decided yesterday to suspend payments for the so-called rapporteur’s amendments, confirming an injunction by Minister Rosa Weber. In defense of the secret budget, Bolsonaro criticized the magistrate’s measure on Monday and said it was an “undue interference” by the Judiciary in the other branches.

The judgment triggered a new crisis between the Supreme, the government and Congress. Bolsonaro supporters also pointed out undue interference in the legislature and opposition members began gathering signatures earlier in the evening to call for the opening of a Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) to investigate money transfers through the secret budget, especially on the eve of important votes.

since May, a series of reports from Estadão has been showing how the Union’s resources have been distributed through the amendments of the Budget rapporteur, which take the RP-9 item to a select group of parliamentarians. This is the new physiognomy of the “take there, give here” policy, used by Bolsonaro in exchange for support in Congress.

The government released R$ 1.2 billion from the secret budget, for example, to guarantee the approval of the Constitutional Amendment Proposal (PEC) of the precatoria in the first round in the Chamber, as shown by Estadão. In addition to breaking the public spending ceiling, the measure allows for the payment of R$ 400 per month for Auxílio Brasil, a program that will replace Bolsa Família and with which Bolsonaro intends to run for reelection.