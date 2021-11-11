Movie theater has confusion during ‘Marighella’ session, in João Pessoa | Paraíba

A confusion was registered in a ‘Marighella’ session, in a mall in João Pessoa, on Monday (8). According to one witness, who recorded the moment, one man called the public “communists” and referred to the 1964 military coup as a “revolution.”

To g1, a spectator, who preferred not to be identified, said that the man reacted to some scenes in the film during the screening. One such reaction took place when a military school teacher announced a commemoration of the ‘Revolution of 1964’, and a spectator in the audience shouted ‘coup’ and the man responded with the cry of ‘revolution’. At the end of the session, the turmoil began.

“The audience applauded and shouted things like ‘Out Bolsonaro’ and ‘Sai, Fascist’, and he came down the stairs to the cinema hall calling the audience ‘Communists’, ‘that’s it (persecution and torture suffered by Marighella) that has to happen to you” said the witness.

1 of 1 Seu Jorge in ‘Marighella’, by Wagner Moura — Photo: Publicity Seu Jorge in ‘Marighella’, by Wagner Moura — Photo: Publicity

The spectator also reported that the audience booed and threw objects such as popcorn and trays at the man. He and another man in the audience began arguing directly, getting shoved. A cinema employee tried to sort out the mess, causing the man who was teasing the audience to fall.

The man got up and left the theater still exalted and shouting at the audience. The confusion ended when cinema officials spoke to the man and the audience left.

In a statement, the Cinépolis network said it regrets the incident and emphasizes that it rejects any form of disrespect and violence and ensures that the leisure environment within the network’s cinemas is one of harmony and respect. In addition, he informed that the moment the demonstrations inside the room were identified, the Manaíra Shopping security team was immediately called. The mall said that the intervention of security guards was not necessary, as the cinema employees controlled the situation.

The film directed by Wagner Moura premiered on the 4th of last month across the country, after having its release postponed a few times in the last two years.

Starring Seu Jorge, the film tells the story of guerrilla Carlos Marighella, a Bahian who fought the military dictatorship. Until last Sunday (7), 70 thousand people went to cinemas to watch the feature film.