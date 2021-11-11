MPF spent R$57 thousand on Deltan’s political campaign

Former jet wash chief Deltan Dallagnol announced earlier this month that he will finally officially devote himself to his political career. Before, however, the construction of its capital was supported by the Federal Public Ministry: the institution spent at least around R$57 thousand on the former prosecutor’s campaign for “ten measures against corruption”, through airline tickets and payment of daily.

Deltan’s campaign for “ten measures against corruption” generated expenses of at least R$57 thousand by the MPFJosé Cruz/Agência Brasil

The numbers are contained in a letter sent by the MPF to the presidency of the Federal Court of Accounts, which determined on Tuesday (9/11) that five other prosecutors of the extinct “jet wash” return to public coffers millionaire amounts received as daily allowances. and tickets. Together, they received around R$2.1 million in daily rates, in addition to another R$451,000 used to purchase plane tickets. All this, of course, not counting their salaries, which today reach almost R$34,000 a month.

The document sent to TCU is signed by Eliana Péres Torelly de Carvalho, general secretary of the MPF. The expenses included in the spreadsheets refer to “jet wash” and were separated by investigation fronts in Curitiba, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Porto Alegre and Brasília. “Although the reason for the trip was different from the actions of the aforementioned task force”, says an excerpt of the letter.

The R$57 thousand spent with Deltan are in items that make express reference to the “ten measures” campaign. They were made between 2015 and 2017. In values ​​updated by the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), the sum is approximately R$ 30 thousand. Furthermore, considering that the spokesperson for the “jet wash” carried out the campaign for at least almost 15 days — as shown in the spreadsheets — another R$27 thousand were paid to him, as salaries, in his extra-institutional mission.

The Lavajatista political crusade also generated expenses with other prosecutors, who may have acted as poster boys for the “ten measures” at other times as well — in addition to what the spreadsheets reveal. This is without considering the costs related to the movement of the MPF’s bureaucratic machine in favor of the project. Dallagnol’s R$57,000 is just part of a larger “institutional corruption” scheme.