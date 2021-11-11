Murilo Huff and Dona Ruth will have joint custody of Léo

Since Marília Mendonça died, last Friday (Nov 5), in a tragic plane crash in Minas Gerais, eyes have turned to the fate of little Léo, one year and ten months old. The LeoDias column found that, following a wish of the artist herself, the custody of the child will be shared between the father, Murilo Huff, and Mrs. Ruth Dias, the singer’s mother.

Since the accident, Léo Dias Mendonça Huff has been under the care of his maternal grandmother, in the house where she lived with Marília, in Goiânia.

