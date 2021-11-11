Murilo Huff and Dona Ruth will have joint custody of Léo

by

Since Marília Mendonça died, last Friday (Nov 5), in a tragic plane crash in Minas Gerais, eyes have turned to the fate of little Léo, one year and ten months old. The LeoDias column found that, following a wish of the artist herself, the custody of the child will be shared between the father, Murilo Huff, and Mrs. Ruth Dias, the singer’s mother.

Since the accident, Léo Dias Mendonça Huff has been under the care of his maternal grandmother, in the house where she lived with Marília, in Goiânia.

marilia-mendonca-leo

Marília leaves little Léo, one year and 10 months oldreproduction

Marília Mendonça and LeoMarília Mendonça and Leo

She was the victim of a plane crashreproduction

Marília Mendonça and LeoMarília-Mendonça-e-Leo

The child is the result of a relationship with composer Murilo Huff reproduction

Leo, son of Murilo Huff and Marília MendonçaLeo, son of Murilo Huff and Marília Mendonça

They are both Leo’s parents.Reproduction/Instagram

Marília Mendonça and LéoMarília Mendonça and Léo

Marília Mendonça and LéoInstagram/Reproduction

Marília Mendonça and LéoMarília Mendonça and Léo

Marília Mendonça and LéoInstagram/Reproduction

Leo, son of Marília Mendonça, with a bunny, wishing Happy Eastermarilia-mendonca-leo-pascoa-bunny

bunny lionReproduction/Instagram

0

Remember the love story of Murilo Huff and Marília Mendonça

To stay on top of everything about the famous and entertainment world, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.