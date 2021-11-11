Murilo Huff uses social media to talk about scam involving his name | Culture

Murilo Huff, 26, father of the son of singer Marália Mendonça, used social media on Tuesday (9) to denounce an attempted coup. Someone would be using his name to try to get money out of his phone contacts.

“Attention, friends, they are passing me through from number below. It’s not me”, said the famous, who also shared a screenshot of one of the messages sent by criminals to one of the singer’s personal friends.

On Monday night (8), still very shaken by the plane crash that killed Marília, the artist shared a video on Instagram of some moments lived next to the backwoodswoman while the two were still a couple.

“There are loves that were not made to be lived. They were made to be kept in the memory and for the memory to be felt. Sometimes, fate separates, but we can only be grateful for the privilege of having been able to live love in this way”, said the text.