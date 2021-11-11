My Impressions – Round 30 of the Brazilian

Flamengo’s mission to reach another Brazilian title is not simple to be executed.

With 54 points won and 27 to play for, he limited his score to 81 points.

That is, if he wins his remaining nine games, of course.

As Atlético-MG has 65, five wins and two draws (or six wins) in eight matches will be enough to break the fast of 50 years without the title of the Brazilian.

Considering the team’s results in the last nine games in Serie A (four wins, four draws and one loss) it would be better to focus on the Libertadores final.

VASCO 0x4 BOTAFOGO.

With 36 minutes into the game, the impression was that Fernando Diniz hadn’t watched a single game played by his opponent.

He selected his team with a single defensive midfielder, was defensively disorganized, and gave Enderson Moreira the spaces Botafogo needed to reach the goal.

Determined, fast and efficient, the team from Alvinegro scored two goals in 18 minutes (three in 36!), and crushed the Vasco team’s emotions.

Oyama, Pedro Castro, Marco Antônio, Warley and Navarro took over the game and the second half was a mere formality for the new leader of Serie B.

Botafogo is virtually reappointed to Serie A.

Alexandre Bird’s Vasco did not work and it’s up to its president to redo the flight plan to try to access in 2022.

FLUMINENSE 1 x 0 SPORT.

David Braz’s goal in injury time at Maracanã rewarded the defender’s good performance and perseverance in the tricolor.

Fluminense does not have a “team without shame”, as the fans already shouted. but it has been “ineffective” in submissions.

And, I insist, without lucidity in the game’s structure.

Fred tried to help out of the area to activate the duo Luiz Henrique and John Kennedy, but the young people were ineffective.

The team improved with the entry of Cazares and ended up winning.

The lack of goals in five of the last eight games explains why the team slips in the standings.

The club is the only one with a negative goal difference among the first nine classified.

CHAPECOENSE 2 x 2 FLAMENGO.

A devastating night for the pretensions of a team that was looking for a positive result to maintain self-esteem.

But, as a result, there was the impression that Renato is trying to make Gabriel Barbosa the replacement for Arrascaeta – at least in theory.

Although far from his best days with the red-black shirt, three of Flamengo’s last four goals came from the top scorer’s feet.

Not to mention the two goals scored in the draw with Athlético-PR (2-2), in Curitiba.

The tactical decacterization of the team that until the beginning of September thrashed its opponents is impressive.

Despite the considerable absence of Arrascaeta and Filipe Luís and despite the errors of refereeing by Denis Serafim, the team was inconsistent.

Far from a title contender…

