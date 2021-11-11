Naruto should arrive next Tuesday (16), indicates a leak

Naruto is close to reaching Fortnite, according to data released by leaker HYPEX on Twitter. The dataminer revealed that the ninja from Aldeia da Folha is scheduled for November 16, and will come with an exclusive look, a ramen pot and an explosive kunai as a weapon (which the character can use in the boss version).

Fortnite x Naruto will be added on the 16th along with a Hidden Leaf Village Creative Hub. The cosmetics & hub are *PLANNED* to release on that day @ 2 PM UTC / 9 AM ET (If the time changes please don’t get mad at me lmao) Won’t go into more details, but prepare your wallets lol pic.twitter.com/3qybpW02or — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 10, 2021

The leaker released other encrypted files titled HeadbandK and HeadbandS (referring to the anime’s bandanas), informing that items from Vila da Folha in Battle Royale may appear in this collaboration.

Although none of the information is officially announced by Epic Games, it’s worth remembering that the last collaboration on Fortnite to arrive was that of Chapolin Colorado.

