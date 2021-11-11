Nearly 1 million children are vaccinated against Covid in the US – News

More than 900,000 American children aged 5 to 11 years will have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 with the first dose until the end of this Wednesday (10), informed the White House, as the US government accelerates the immunization of this age group.

The US began applying on November 3 to Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11—the last group to qualify for vaccines, which provide protection from the disease for those vaccinated and those around them.

“Since our program is only fully operational this week, by the end of today, we estimate that more than 900,000 children aged 5 to 11 have already received their first dose,” said the Covid-19 coordinator at the Casa Branca, Jeff Zients, told reporters.

Zients said last week that 15 million doses specifically formulated for this age group would be available this week, and that the federal government had purchased enough doses for all 28 million eligible children.

“This is the beginning, […] and we hope that more and more children will be vaccinated over time,” added Zients.

Covid-19 is the main disease that can be fought with a vaccine that causes death in children in the United States. Because of it, 66 American children have died in the last year, according to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

