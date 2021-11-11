Negotiation advances, and Flamengo and Arrascaeta forward renewal until 2026 – 11/10/2021

Flamengo took a step towards concluding the maintenance of midfielder Arrascaeta until the end of 2026. This afternoon (10), there was a meeting between members of the board and Daniel Fonseca, a businessman from Uruguay, and negotiations advanced. There is still the approval of the club’s leadership to what was presented at the meeting, but the desire is for everything to be aligned even before the Libertadores final, scheduled for the 27th. Information about the meeting was published, first, by journalist Jaq Jesus is confirmed by the UOL Sport.

The matter has been around Gávea since the beginning of the season and the impasse was in the 25% of rights linked to Defensor, from Uruguay. The player’s staff understood that Rubro-Negro should buy this slice for a new contract, while Fla did not show such intention. The edges were trimmed and flexibility was put on the table, regarding the percentage and the form of payment. The Rio club, however, still adopts caution.

The dialogue between the parties took place after a period in which the relationship was “shaky”. Reinforcement in 2019, the midfielder has a contract until the end of 2023. Recently, Fla lined up the renewal of “Generation 85”, as the trio formed by goalkeeper Diego Alves, left-back Filipe Luis and midfielder Diego became known.

Arrascaeta is currently recovering from a muscle injury in his right thigh, which happened just over a month ago, while serving with the Uruguay national team. The medical department is working so that the shirt 14 is available to coach Renato Gaúcho in the continental decision, against Palmeiras.