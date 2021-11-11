Netflix games hit iPhone and iPad users

Netflix games, recently launched for subscribers using the Android system, will also be available for iPhone and iPad users this Wednesday (10). However, games are not included within the streaming service’s app.

To get around the rules of the App Store, titles are being offered individually in the Apple store, which allows individual review of each one. The policy prohibits third-party apps from serving as showcases for other programs, which prevents games from being offered within the Netflix app itself.

For now, only the same five games released on Android are being offered to iOS users and can be downloaded: Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Teeter (Up) and Card Blast. Games can be played without additional fees or ads.

Coming soon, the game Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, which will cost $10 to install on the PC, will also be offered at no additional cost to Netflix subscribers.

It’s iOS time. Starting tomorrow, Netflix Games will be available — within my app — to any mobile device, anywhere in the world. https://t.co/8Djhv26NzG pic.twitter.com/kmmYd2WgX5 — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) November 9, 2021

Users who download games from the App Store and are not yet Netflix subscribers will be directed to subscribe to the streaming service. However, the Apple store will not send users to the Netflix website, as the process is still being done internally by the company on a commission basis.