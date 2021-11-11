Netflix releases games on the iPhone and iPad app; see games | Games

Netflix Games, a service that includes games to the Netflix catalog, is available for iPhone and iPad (iOS) starting this Wednesday (10). The novelty had already been released last week for Android phones and tablets. Now, streaming service subscribers will be able to find games right on the app. However, it is worth mentioning that, although it is included in the Netflix packages, the games will need to be downloaded normally, but without any additional cost. The app’s initial listings include Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up.
The next game on the list should be Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story. The new title from Riot Games based on the League of Legends (LOL) universe was announced last Tuesday (9) and will be released for PC and Nintendo Switch next Tuesday (16). Hextech Mayhem is expected to be available on Netflix Games sometime after its official release.
Netflix Games comes to iPhone with five games free to download, including Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game — Photo: Playback/Netflix
To access Netflix Games from an Apple device, you will need an iPhone or iPad with iOS 15 or later, in addition to being a Netflix subscriber, have an internet connection to download and install the games, and have available space on your device. For Android users, the minimum requirement is that the phone has Android 8.0 or later.
To download the games, simply go to the Netflix app home page, search for Netflix Games and choose the desired game to install. You can also search for the game on the App Store for iOS or the Google Play Store for Android. It is worth remembering that the news is coming slowly for cell phones and tablets.
According to Netflix, the gaming service is just the first step towards reaching its place in the world of electronic games. The company also recalled that it will continue to improve the experience of its games on mobile devices and that more news will come to the application over the months.
With information from Netflix and gamespot
