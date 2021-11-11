New Chevrolet Montana is spotted running in Brazil

Well-guarded on General Motors’ macadamia nut farm, in Indaiatuba, the third-generation Chevrolet Montana (yes, now really evolved) appears in the act on the streets of the country.

Posted by @abandonados.br, the Nova Montana runs in a place that looks like the São Paulo coast and is totally camouflaged.

From now on, the renewed Montana will start appearing on the streets and roads of Brazil in the process we already know, with the covers falling close to the launch, which, given the carriage’s floor, should still take place in the first quarter of 2022.

With the production line practically ready, GM soon starts making the pre-series units in São Caetano do Sul, occupying the space that used to be the old light pickup truck, a segment that Chevrolet has definitively abandoned.

With an eye on the “monoblock” midsize segment, which so far only has Fiat Toro – Ford Maverick will arrive in the next few months – Nova Montana will come with the VSS-F platform of the Onix and Tracker, sharing components with them.

Much bigger than the old Montana, the one that involuted compared to the first, the new medium pickup will bet on expressive lines to attract more customers to Chevrolet.

No data has yet been released, New Montana will reach the market with a size between 4.90 m and 5.00 m, exactly to face both Toro and Maverick, although there are no known plans for its sale in the US.

This, of course, is based on Brazilian production, but as the pickup was first seen in South Korea (other photos) and the Asian country already supplies models such as Spark and Trailblazer to the American market, via free trade, so Montana will be over there, more than an American state.

In China, however, it is not known whether it will really gain space, unlike here, where GM will deposit many chips in the Montana 2023 account, which should arrive with a 1.3 Turbo engine of 163 horsepower and 24.5 kgfm (in gasoline), using the known GF6-3 box there.

[Foto: Reprodução]

Thanks to Eliel Rodrigues.