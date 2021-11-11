New phase of covid-19 starts in Europe, points out WHO

In the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic, Europe faces new challenges when it was thought that covid-19 would already be under control. What happens on the continent is a “red flag” for the rest of the world, argues the executive director of the Health Emergencies Program of the World Health Organization (WHO), Mike Ryan.

Currently, few restrictions imposed to restrict the transmission of covid-19 have been maintained on the European continent. For example, social isolation and the use of protective masks were greatly relaxed. On the other hand, it is still necessary to stimulate local immunization against the coronavirus. In most countries, there is no shortage of immunization agents for the population.

Europe needs to expand vaccination against covid and is already expanding access to booster vaccination (Image: Reproduction/Rido81/Envato Elements)

According to the Our World in Data platform, about 56% of the population of the European continent has the complete vaccine schedule — two doses or a single dose immunizer. In addition, another 4.6% have already started the process of immunization against covid-19. In comparison, Brazil registers 58% of inhabitants with complete vaccination and another 18% in the process of immunization.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

covid-19 challenge for Europe

“It’s very important to reflect on the example of Europe, which accounted for more than half of the global cases last week, but that trend could change,” said Executive Director Ryan. “You just have to look at the epidemiological curve of the roller coaster to know that when you go down a mountain, you are usually about to go up another one,” he added.

This month, the world has surpassed 5 million officially recorded deaths as a result of covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The secretary general of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, defined the brand as a “new painful threshold”.

Until now, the circulation of the coronavirus remains active and the increase in the number of new infections within the European territory could be the first warning of a global trend. On the continent, a new wave of covid-19 is already a reality.

European countries wage new fights against covid-19

With an increase in cases, Europe faces the fourth wave of covid-19 (Image: Reproduction/Halfpoint/Envato)

For the French government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, Europe is once again the “epicenter” of the circulation of the coronavirus. To contain the advance of covid-19, France authorized the booster dose of the vaccine to be made available to all French people.

In addition, the French parliament approved, last Friday (5), the extension of the validity of the health pass — a document granted, such as a passport, to people with a negative test or who have completed the vaccination program — until at least the 31st of July. The presentation of the QR Code voucher is mandatory for entry into numerous establishments in the country, such as bars and restaurants.

In Europe, Germany is another country to register a new increase in new covid-19 cases. According to German Health Minister Jens Spahn, all citizens will be eligible for the booster dose of the covid-19 vaccine six months after the second dose. “The fourth wave of covid-19 in the country is now in full force,” said Spahn.

The epidemiological situation also draws attention in Eastern Europe, where vaccination coverage against covid-19 is the lowest in the entire continent. For example, Romania and Bulgaria have fully vaccinated only 40% and 27% of adults, respectively. Furthermore, the rise in new infections is also reaching record levels in Russia, Ukraine and Greece.

Source: Agência Brasil and Our World in Data