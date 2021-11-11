Newly affiliated, Moro already surpasses Ciro in research; Lula leads handily

(EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images)

A new poll by Genial/Quaest on voting intentions for the 2022 elections, released this Wednesday, points out that former president Lula (PT) remains in the lead in all scenarios, with president Jair Bolsonaro (no party ) in second place. Sergio Moro, who joined the Somos today, emerges as a strong name among the other candidates, technically tied with Ciro Gomes (PDT).

The research presented two electoral scenarios: one with the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, as the PSDB candidate; and another with the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite. In both, former president Lula would have more than 50% of the valid votes already winning in the first round.

Researched Scenarios

In the first scenario, Lula would have 48% of the votes; Bolsonaro, 21%; Moro, 8%; Ciro Gomes, 6%; Doria, 2%; and Rodrigo Pacheco (Democrats), 1%. The number of blanks and nulls is 10% and that of undecided, 4%.

In the second scenario, Lula would have 47% of the votes; Bolsonaro, 21%; Moro, 8%; Ciro Gomes, 7%; Milk, 1%; and Pacheco, 1%. The number of blanks and voids and undecided voters is equal.

The survey was carried out in person between the 3rd and 6th of November with 2,063 interviews in 123 municipalities in 26 states and the Federal District. The survey’s confidence level is 95%, and the margin of error is 3%, up or down. The study that has been monitoring the government’s assessment since July is a partnership between investment platform Genial and data intelligence company Quaest.

And when you only ask about Lula and Bolsonaro?

When only Lula and Bolsonaro are named as candidates, 46% of those interviewed prefer the PT to win the 2022 elections. In second place are voters who do not want “neither Lula nor Bolsonaro”, with 25%. The current president is in third place with 22%.

The disapproval of the government rose from 45% to 56% between July and November this year. The approval dropped from 26% to 19% in the period. Furthermore, 69% of respondents think Bolsonaro does not deserve to be re-elected.

Keep reading

Bolsonaro lost popularity among his voters

The poll also indicates that Bolsonaro also lost popularity among those who voted for him in 2018. As of August, 52% of his voters rated his government positively, against 15% who considered it negative. Now, these rates are 39% and 28%, respectively.

(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

The study pointed out that the main reason for Brazilians’ dissatisfaction with the government is their pocketbook: 73% think that in the last year the economy has worsened; 66% consider that the gap between rich and poor has increased; and 48% say the economy is the country’s biggest problem.

If in July 4% of those interviewed pointed to hunger and poverty as the main social problem facing the country, in November this index more than doubled, reaching 10%.

‘Unbeatable’ squid in the second round

In the second round simulations, Lula wins in all scenarios: 57% of the votes against Bolsonaro’s 27%; 57% against 22% of Moro; and 53% against 20% of Ciro Gomes.