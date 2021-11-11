Newspaper says that Barcelona already has its first casualty after Xavi’s arrival: ‘He asked to leave’

According to information from the daily Mundo Deportivo, Ramón Planes, Barcelona’s technical secretary, resigned after the arrival of Xavi Hernández as coach

Now under the command of Xavi Hernández, the Barcelona has a first casualty to reset for the future. According to diary information Sports World, Ramón Planes, technical secretary of the Catalan club, resigned shortly after the idol’s arrival as coach.

The publication points out that Planes’ decision was seen as ‘a surprise’ by the entire board of Barcelona, ​​who appreciated the work carried out by the secretary during the period. The manager arrived at the club in August 2020 and has been part of the difficult restructuring of the culé team on and off the field.

O Sports World informs that the board of the club has not yet given a definitive answer to Planes, but should not be opposed in relation to the departure of the director. As soon as he receives a definitive answer from President Joan Laporta, Planes must officially announce his departure.

The publication also brings the information that Barcelona has another name in the crosshairs for the Planes vacancy. It would be Jordi Cruyff, who has a strong identification with the club and has exercised similar functions at other clubs, such as Maccabi Tel Aviv, in Israel.