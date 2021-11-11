Newspaper says why Sergio Ramos ‘only speaks cordially’ with Messi after the Spaniard conquers PSG’s squad

Even without having debuted in the PSG shirt, defender Sergio Ramos won over everyone in the club’s dressing room, but he has only a polite relationship with Messi

One of the popular signings of PSG for the current season, the former ‘galactic’ Sergio Ramos has yet to take the field for the French team. With a chronic injury in his left calf, the defender recently returned to training, but he still has no forecast of being related by coach Mauricio Pochettino.

While Sergio Ramos doesn’t go out on the field, the Spaniard’s scenario couldn’t be better. According to diary information the team, from France, the former captain of the Real Madrid is an ‘inspiration’ for other names in the cast, as they strive like few others in the physical part to be 100%.

In addition, the publication also highlights Sergio Ramos’ popularity and his dealings with other names at Paris Saint-Germain. Former companion of names like Ángel Dí Maria and Keylor Navas, Sergio Ramos still has the admiration of current names in the French team and the tendency is for him to become a leader when he returns to the field.

Despite being a reference inside and outside the four lines for the other companions of Paris Saint-Germain, Sergio Ramos still has a ‘cordial but distant’ relationship with Lionel Messi. According to a source from the team, “ten years of classics don’t go away overnight”.

Over the past few years, Messi and Sergio Ramos have been pillars of the classic between Barcelona and Real Madrid, with memorable matches for both sides, as well as provocations, confusion and exchange of kicks, ingredients present in the history of the confrontation.

Chronic Injury and Worry

O the team he also informs that, for the first time in his career, Sergio Ramos’ body seems to no longer respond to the star’s expectations. The publication brings the information that the defender has chronic pain in his left calf and that the discomfort occurs when working with the ball, arousing a certain concern in the Spaniard and in the club’s medical department.

The expectation of the French team is that, now back to training, the medical leadership of the club will identify the problem that prevents Ramos from going to the field and finally debuting with the PSG shirt.

The last time the defender was on the field was when he was still at Real Madrid, in the match against Chelsea, on May 5th, in a duel valid by UEFA Champions League.