Neymar immortalizes homage to Marília Mendonça in a FUT letter

The new list with the FIFA 22 Week Selection was made available by Electronic Arts this Wednesday (10), but another issue drew attention, in addition to the players present among the best of the FIFA Ultimate Team of the week. EA responded to community requests, and not only included Neymar Jr, but also responded to a beautiful tribute.

Image: AFP

Neymar caught everyone’s attention after the goal that opened the scoring for the match against Bordeaux, for the French Championship, when he paid tribute to singer Marília Mendonça, who died last Friday (5) in a plane crash in the city of Caratinga ( MG), where he would perform. A friend of Marília, Neymar printed a sentence in tribute to her: “I will be your eternal fan, queen of suffering. RIP MM”. Neymar scored two goals in the 3-2 victory.

The FIFA community wasted no time and asked not only for the player in the Selection of the Week, but also with this exact image on the FUT card. And the fans’ wishes were happily fulfilled.

Featured in the Selection of the Week, Neymar pays homage to the immortalized singer Marília Mendonça – Image: EA Sports

In addition to this beautiful card, other stars complete the Selection of the Week. See them all and take the opportunity to complete your team:

Table of Contents goalkeepers

defenders

Side

Midfield

attackers

goalkeepers

Yann Sommer – Borussia Mönchengladbach

Ciprian Tătărușanu – Milan

defenders

João Cancelo – Manchester City

Marcos Acuña – Seville

Kurt Zouma – West Ham

Benjamin White – Arsenal

Yuta Koike – Cerezo Osaka

Selection of Week 08 – FIUT 22 – Image: EA Sports

Side

Midfield

Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich

Luis Alberto – Lazio

Sergi Darder – Espanyol

Mathias Normann – Norwich City

Harry Wilson – Fulham

attackers

Neymar Jr. – Paris Saint-Germain

Iago Aspas – Celtic from Vigo

Christopher Nkunku – Red Bull Leipzig

Everton Soares – Benfica

Cristhian Stuani – Girona

Massimo Coda – Lecce

Victor Dávila – Leon

Mickaël Biron – AS Nancy

Moses Mawa – Kristiansund BK

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | Follow Jeancarlos Mota on Instagram and twitter.