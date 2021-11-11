Neymar immortalizes homage to Marília Mendonça in a FUT letter

The new list with the FIFA 22 Week Selection was made available by Electronic Arts this Wednesday (10), but another issue drew attention, in addition to the players present among the best of the FIFA Ultimate Team of the week. EA responded to community requests, and not only included Neymar Jr, but also responded to a beautiful tribute.
Neymar caught everyone’s attention after the goal that opened the scoring for the match against Bordeaux, for the French Championship, when he paid tribute to singer Marília Mendonça, who died last Friday (5) in a plane crash in the city of Caratinga ( MG), where he would perform. A friend of Marília, Neymar printed a sentence in tribute to her: “I will be your eternal fan, queen of suffering. RIP MM”. Neymar scored two goals in the 3-2 victory.
The FIFA community wasted no time and asked not only for the player in the Selection of the Week, but also with this exact image on the FUT card. And the fans’ wishes were happily fulfilled.
In addition to this beautiful card, other stars complete the Selection of the Week. See them all and take the opportunity to complete your team:
goalkeepers
- Yann Sommer – Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Ciprian Tătărușanu – Milan
defenders
- João Cancelo – Manchester City
- Marcos Acuña – Seville
- Kurt Zouma – West Ham
- Benjamin White – Arsenal
- Yuta Koike – Cerezo Osaka
Side
Midfield
- Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich
- Luis Alberto – Lazio
- Sergi Darder – Espanyol
- Mathias Normann – Norwich City
- Harry Wilson – Fulham
attackers
- Neymar Jr. – Paris Saint-Germain
- Iago Aspas – Celtic from Vigo
- Christopher Nkunku – Red Bull Leipzig
- Everton Soares – Benfica
- Cristhian Stuani – Girona
- Massimo Coda – Lecce
- Victor Dávila – Leon
- Mickaël Biron – AS Nancy
- Moses Mawa – Kristiansund BK
