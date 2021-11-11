‘No Vote’ · TV News

The alliance between Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello is no longer the same in A Fazenda 13. On Wednesday (10), the ex-Big Brother Itália said that the ex-panicat is sucking up to the other participants, and that is why , managed to escape the hot seat this week. “She didn’t have any votes,” commented the model.

During a conversation with Valentina Francavilla, the native of Santa Catarina suggested that Aline is trying to maintain a good relationship with all those confined, while fleeing from targets that could eliminate her from the competition for the R$1.5 million prize.

“The bag-pulling worked, you saw, right? She didn’t have any votes,” warned the model. “Clear [que adiantou]”the stage assistant agreed. “He’s playing. She’s nice to everyone and focuses on you and me, friend,” Dayane continued.

Valentina, then, recalled her disagreement with the ex-panicat in the early hours of Wednesday, when she accused the ally of not committing to the game. “I told her. I can’t understand, since we had talked that we would pull [o Dynho Alves], she did it to get rid of, not to weigh on anyone’s,” said the Italian.

“I adore her a lot, but this attitude together with others… So much so that she did what she did and didn’t have a vote,” added Tiago Piquilo’s ex. “Terrible! Tell me something: why we spent three weeks helping each other, when everything we had in hand was used against us and in their favor?”, analyzed Dayane, referring to Aline’s lack of positioning when opening hand of R$ 10 thousand to not recommend someone to the farm.

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that relies on the 24-hour broadcast of rural reality, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 15.90 a month. Unlike what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay the monthly fees. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, news programs and programs shown on the station.

