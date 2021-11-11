nobody wins and prize accumulates in BRL 7 million

The drawing for Quina Contest 5702 was held this Wednesday, November 10, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. See the result numbers: 07-10-15-33-69.

Winners of Quina contest 5702

Nobody was able to get the result of Quina Contest 5702 right and the prize totaled R$7 million. In the other ranges, several modalities managed to earn money.

Players who matched four numbers will receive R$3.1 thousand. The lucky ones who scored three managed to earn R$48 and those who made two hits earned R$2.32.

How to receive Quina’s award today?

All prizes from today’s Quina 5702 results can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. However, if it is less than R$1,903.98, another option is to withdraw from the lottery outlets. Online players can request transfer of the prize to a Mercado Pago account.

The deadline for making the redemption is up to 90 calendar days from the drawing of Quina Contest 5702.

next draw

The next drawing for Quina Contest 5703 is scheduled for this Thursday, November 11th, starting at 20:00 (GMT). Bets can be placed up to one hour before the draw, at 7 pm, at lotteries or electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application or website.